By Ravi Jalhotra

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The renewal of Fire Safety Certificates (FSC) for several significant buildings, including the Old Parliament Complex, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building, and some parts of Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, has been delayed due to unresolved fire safety concerns.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), inspections revealed multiple shortcomings in fire safety arrangements, prompting authorities to withhold the necessary clearances.

During an inspection at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan (Halls A2 to A5), officials found issues such as non-operational smoke curtains, broken fire check doors, and an ineffective water curtain in the basement. Despite previous notices, these issues remained unresolved.

The Library building, Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament), the Parliament House Annexe, and its extension, also failed to meet fire safety standards. Inspections highlighted blocked staircases, nonfunctional smoke management systems, and inadequate hydrant coverage. Temporary offices in the basement and wooden paneling without fire-retardant treatment were also flagged as safety hazards. Officials have been urged to rectify these shortcomings before FSC renewal can be considered.

A recent inspection of the RBI building at Sansad Marg revealed missing smoke detectors in air handling units (AHUs) and the absence of a smoke management system in the basement. The DFS has stated that without addressing these deficiencies, FSC renewal is not possible.

Fire safety officials emphasized that non-compliance with fire safety norms poses a significant risk to both occupants and infrastructure.

"Ensuring fire safety is a critical responsibility, and we urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action," said a DFS officer.

With growing concerns over fire preparedness in vital government buildings, all responsible agencies have been directed to submit compliance reports at the earliest to avoid further delays in FSC renewal.

A fire officer also stated that these documents have been uploaded to the fire official website. (ANI)

