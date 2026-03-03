New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): A firing incident occurred in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, information regarding the firing was received at Police Station Bhajanpura. When the police reached the spot, the complainant, Abdul Kadir (39 years), a resident of Vijay Park, Maujpur, stated that 2-3 unidentified persons fired in the air in front of his house.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

In this regard, a case has been registered at PS Bhajanpura under Sections 324(6)/3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act.

The forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. Police teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused.

Police are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, two bike-borne assailants opened fire indiscriminately at a residence late at night on February 25 in the Tejab Mill area of Delhi's Farsh Bazaar, police officials said.

The house reportedly belongs to a man identified as Babli. As per authorities, CCTV footage captured the attackers arriving on a motorcycle and firing multiple rounds before fleeing.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the shooters. Further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)

