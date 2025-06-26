New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has denied fire safety certificates (FSCs) to four schools, including one government school, after the institutions were allegedly found to be non-compliant with key fire safety norms, an official said on Thursday.

Government Girls Senior Secondary School No 1 at Najafgarh, Ekta Public School in Dayalpur, Amar Jeevan Public School in Laxmi Nagar and New Bal Vikas Vidyalaya in Mandawali were denied the FSCs, they said.

According to an official communication by the DFS, the inspection of these facilities allegedly revealed multiple deficiencies that compromise fire safety, prompting the fire department to withhold certificate until the issues are resolved.

In an official communication to the government school on June 24, the DFS stated multiple shortcomings including non-functional hose reels, two terrace fire pumps of 450 LPM found provided but not functional and exit signages are found removed at some places.

It also mentioned that an overhead water storage tank of 8,000 litres was provided against the requirement capacity of 10,000 litres.

In separate communications to Ekta Public School, Amar Jeevan Public School and New Bal Vikas Vidyalaya on June 25, the DFS said that the shortcomings highlighted by the fire department have still not been complied.

“In view of above, the application for issuance of Fire Safety Certificate is rejected. The occupancy of the building/ premises in absence of requisite fire safety arrangements shall be at the risk and liability of the owner / occupier,” the DFS said.

An official from New Bal Vikas School said that the school has not received any information regarding the NOC adding that the school's NOC has not been cancelled.

No immediate reaction was available from the remaining three schools.

