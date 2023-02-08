New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Three men were arrested for allegedly running a gang which used to dupe people on the pretext of providing them gigolo and escorts jobs through a website, police said on Wednesday.

Three accused including the mastermind and the website creator have been arrested. The two accused were identified as Kuldeep Singh Charan and Shyam Lal Yogi.

According to police, both have been defrauding people online in the name of playboy, Gigolo and escort jobs since 2017 and have defrauded more than 4,000 people.

They have used more than a dozen bank accounts to receive the fraud amount, the police stated. While police have not named the third accused.

According to the Delhi Police, a grievance was reported on Cyber Crime Reporting Portal from a complainant of Gautam Colony, Narela in Delhi.

DCP Outer North, Devesh Kumar Mahla, said, "The complainant stated that he was searching for an online job on Google when he came across a website namely 'SP Playboy services.com' and contacted the number mentioned on the website."

In the name of providing a job, the alleged demanded the initial registration fee amounting to Rs 2,499 and subsequently issued an Identity Card to the complainant on Whatsapp, the police informed.

After that, the alleged started demanding amounts in the name of an advance commission of 40 per cent, massage kit, passcode charges and hotel booking charges.

In this process, the alleged defrauded the complainant of Rs 39,190. After a preliminary enquiry, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up. Sensing the gravity of the offence, a team was constituted, the police stated.

During the investigation, the domain name and server space details were sought, call detail analyzed and a money trail was conducted.

DCP Mahla said, "As per the technical surveillance leads, recce and local input one of the accused Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan was apprehended with the mobile phone."

"Kuldeep was served notice to join the investigation but he did not cooperate and what he stated was contrary to the evidence in hand. On this, he was arrested. After the arrest, his disclosure statement was recorded and the case property was seized," he added.

As per the investigation carried out so far the mobile number mentioned on the website through which the complainant was induced telephonically (WhatsApp) and payment received on 'PhonePe' was recovered from the accused Kuldeep Singh Charan.

"The received cheated amount was found settled in the co-accused bank account (UCO Bank) registered in the name of Shyam Lal Yogi, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan," the DCP said.

"The phone number given to the complainant in the name of the NRI client was in possession of co-accused Shyam Lal Yogi," he added.

Both the accused belong to the same village and were residing together at Thadi Market Mansarovar Sector 12 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The co-accused Yogi has been arrested and one smartphone used in the commission of the crime has been recovered from him.

Kuldeep Singh Charan had worked as a Room Boy in 'Man Heritage' and 'Tiptop Palaza' and 'Villa 243', all in Rajasthan, for five years.

Yogi did B.A, and B.Ed and also worked as a receptionist at 'Man Heritage' and 'Tiptop Plaza' and 'Villa 243' till 2017. Thereafter working on Online Cyber Crime Fraud of Playboy Escort Services and Dating Services. He is also fluent in English. Moreover, he can mimic the voice of girls and pose as NRI Lady Client, the police added. (ANI)

