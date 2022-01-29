New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary has directed departments to set up cells to strengthen their mechanism for addressing grievances.

In an order issued earlier this month, all the heads of departments of Delhi government were directed to ensure putting up of display boards at prominent places in office premises.

"All HODs shall arrange to furnish Action Taken Report in respect of complaints/cases in prescribed pro forma which has already heen forwarded by Public Grievances Commission, within the stipulated time," said the order issued by the Administrative Reforms department.

The order also asked all departments to review pending pension cases on a quarterly basis.

"Further, pension forecast register should be maintained in all the offices,” it said.

“It should also be ensured that pension cases are settled before the date of retirement of the concerned officer / official of the Department," it added.

