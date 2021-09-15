New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Dengue cases reported in the national capital till date are "under control" and the Delhi government is alert and all prepared to handle any situation arising out of the vector-borne disease, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

At least 158 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, according to an SDMC report released on Monday.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said.

"About 34 cases have been recorded in September till date. Last year, 188 cases were reported in entire month of September. So, cases are under control. We are alert, and all prepared to handle any dengue situation," he told reporters.

The Delhi health minister also said that the government's anti-dengue drive, '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' running for the last two weeks to raise awareness on its prevention, and it will be further intensified.

He also sought to credit the campaign started in September 2019, which was also carried forward last year as a factor behind "less cases of dengue being reported this year so far".

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Tuesday had alleged that the Delhi government was playing "campaign politics" when it came to the fight against the vector-borne diseases, termed its anti-dengue drive an "eyewash".

The senior BJP leader in the party-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), at a press conference here, had claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was "taking credit" in controlling vector-borne diseases in the city.

"The Delhi government is playing campaign politics as their anti-dengue drive, '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' is just an eyewash in the fight against vector-borne diseases," the mayor alleged.

According to the civic report released on Monday, 68 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till September 11 this year.

Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

Civic bodies in Delhi have intensified their measures to prevent outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Suryan claimed the Delhi chief minister wanted to take credit for works done by the SDMC on controlling the outbreak of the vector-borne diseases, while the civic body is "working on ground level".

The allegation comes ahead of the civic elections due in 2022.

