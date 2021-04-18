New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Delhi government approached police on Sunday to lodge FIRs against four airlines for failing to check RT-PCR test reports of passengers arriving from Maharashtra, officials said.

These complaints against Vistara, Indigo, SpiceJet and Air Asia have been filed under the Disaster Management Act, they said.

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government had last week ordered that a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey shall be compulsory for all people arriving from Maharashtra by air.

Passengers found without a negative report will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

"It has been observed that a large number of passengers took flights from Maharashtra to Delhi without a valid RT-PCR report. The Delhi government has written to the SHO of Indira Gandhi International Airport to lodge FIRs against Indigo, SpiceJet, Vistara and Air Asia," a senior Delhi government official said.

Delhi police officials said they have received the complaint.

"We are looking into the matter. No FIR has been registered yet," a police official said.

When contacted, an Air Asia spokesperson said, "AirAsia India confirms that we are in compliance with guidelines and protocols issued by the respective regulatory bodies. We would also like to clarify that we have not received any information from any authority on this matter."

"IndiGo has not received any FIR against it as is being reported in certain media channels," a representative of IndiGo said.

There was no response from Vistara and SpiceJet authorities.

The decision to mandatorily ask for COVID negative report from passengers from Maharashtra was taken following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said over 25,000 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Delhi. On Saturday, the national capital had recorded 24,375 fresh cases.

The government has also registered FIRs against two private hospitals in the city for providing "false" information about the availability of beds on an official app, sources said.

Kejriwal had on Saturday warned hospitals of strict action if they are found giving wrong information or turning away coronavirus patients despite showing the availability of beds on the Delhi government mobile app.

