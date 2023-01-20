New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has planned to build a new middle school for children in an area in Sadar Bazar and has decided to change the land use of a parcel of land from commercial to educational for it, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's (DUSIB) land is located at Quraish Nagar, Pahadi Dhiraj.

The government is committed to providing quality education to children from all walks of life in Delhi. And, another step has been taken by the Delhi government in this direction, according to an official statement issued by the Deputy Chief Minister's Office.

"Giving priority to education, the government has decided to change the land use of DUSIB land in Quraish Nagar, Pahadi Dhiraj, Sadar Bazar from commercial to educational," it said.

"Quraish Nagar is one of the densely populated areas of Delhi and the RWA here has demanded that a school should be constructed by the Delhi government for the children in the area. In this regard, the local RWA had also met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and put forth its demand. Taking quick cognisance of this, the instructions were given by the CM that an alternative land should be found for the school in this area and the school should be constructed there," Sisodia said.

He said there is a vacant commercial plot measuring 1,103.54 sqm at a prime location in this area.

"Its market price is Rs 23.20 crore. This land has been allotted to DUSIB. But as education has always been the priority of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he has given the directions to change the land use from commercial to education and a new school should be constructed there. For him, providing education to the children of Delhi is much more important than earning profit," he said.

He added that since this land was allotted to DUSIB, it has been decided that in the future DUSIB will be adequately compensated by the Delhi government through grant-in-aid.

Sisodia said in order to build a school on this land, its land use will have to be changed from commercial to educational under the Residential Regional Development Plan. For which, the approval of the Town Planning Department of MCD will be required under MPD-2021. The file will be forwarded to the concerned department now, the statement said.

