New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Fifty-six schools with less than 60 per cent passing marks in Class IX and XI in the national capital will be adopted by the Directorate of Education (DoE) officers as mentors for the 2025-26 academic session.

The move is aimed at improving academic outcomes in schools that performed poorly in the 2024-25 session, said a circular released on Tuesday.

These schools have now been assigned to officers from the Directorate for targeted mentoring, a step that includes monitoring teaching methods, assessment practices and learning outcomes, the circular added.

The circular further said that the identified schools were selected based on their performance in Class IX and XI examinations, as analysed by the DoE's Exam Branch.

"Officers will be responsible for guiding and supporting these schools to enhance academic performance through regular inspection and need-based support," it added.

The education department has instructed officers to visit their respective adopted schools at least once every fortnight and submit a detailed inspection report on the same day, as per the format provided by the department.

Referring to a previous circular issued on June 23, the department reiterated the importance of focused initiatives such as Mission Mathematics and enrichment classes from classes VI to X.

These initiatives are part of the government's broader effort to improve conceptual clarity and make learning more engaging and effective, the circular said.

