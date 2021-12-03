New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that his government has launched an initiative to rehabilitate homeless people in shelter homes across the city during the winter season.

The Delhi government provides all types of necessary amenities from lodging to food to dwellers of its night shelters, he said.

Also Read | India Supplies 70% of World's Vaccine Requirement, Says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha.

“The Delhi government has initiated a project to rehabilitate homeless people into night shelters for the ongoing winter season. All the homeless are provided with basic amenities in these night shelters. The Delhi government is committed to ensuring food and shelter for each of them,” Jain said in a tweet.

He also shared a video of the amenities being provided in the shelters along with the experience of the people staying there who hailed the government for its efforts.

Also Read | Police Brutality in Karnakata: 3 Cops Suspended After Theft Case Accused Loses Arm in Police Custody.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) of the Delhi government runs 209 shelter homes across the city that caters to nearly 12,000 people.

The government has been providing free food to the homeless in the city since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Government officials said they have dedicated teams who pick homeless people from the streets and rehabilitate them in night shelters in different parts of the city. PTI AKM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)