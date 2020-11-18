New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Delhi government may introduce new tax reforms and enforcement measures in the near future, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday after signing of an MoU with the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) for a study on measures to augment state revenue.

The study aims to help improve governance and public service delivery in Delhi while making tax compliance easy, Sisodia, who is also the finance minister, said.

"It is an important step in the Delhi government's resolve to bring in tax reforms. We have tied up with CEGIS, who will provide us with high-end analysis to move forward. They will provide us with comprehensive data analysis related to GST, vehicle tax, stamp duty, excise duty, along with comparative state analysis for benchmarking to further improve our tax revenue capacity," he said.

The MoU was signed between CEGIS and the Planning department of the Delhi government in the presence of Sisodia and Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission.

Shah said the partnership with CEGIS will allow the Delhi government to tap into a wide range of experts and economists working with it and bring national and global expertise to inform the overhaul of tax administration in Delhi.

