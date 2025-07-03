New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Expensive jewellery, lakhs in cash and foreign currency were stolen from the central Delhi residence of a government officer while he was travelling abroad with his family, police said on Thursday.

According to the FIR registered at the Tughlaq Road police station, the government officer had left for Spain and Italy for vacation with his family on June 13 and was scheduled to return to India on the night of June 29. Around 8.47 am that day, while he was at the Abu Dhabi airport in transit to Delhi, his house help, Janki, informed him over the phone that the main door of his residence was broken, the complaint read.

"The homeowner immediately asked her to inspect the house along with their residential guard, Manish Kumar. On entering, they found one safe broken and cupboards open. He then directed the guard to call the police. A PCR call was made and police personnel later reached the spot," it said.

The officer and his family reached their house at 9.30 pm. Only then were the missing items confirmed. According to the complainant, the stolen items included two sets of gold bangles weighing around 115 grams, a diamond-studded bracelet of about 16 grams, a gold chain, a gold pendant, earrings, five gold rings, three additional sets of earrings, around Rs 4-5 lakh in cash and approximately 18,000 Thai Baht received as daily allowance on official trips. Most of the stolen jewellery belonged to the officer's wife, read the FIR.

The officer said more valuables might be missing, which would be reported once identified.

The complainant expressed suspicion that someone familiar with the house and its layout may have been involved in the theft, as only specific locations where cash and jewellery were kept appeared to have been targeted.

Crime and forensic teams have inspected the house and CCTV footage from nearby locations is being examined, police said.

