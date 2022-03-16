New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Delhi government has recommended the name of a senior official of the DMRC for the post of the managing director in Delhi Metro, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said the Director (Operations) in Delhi Metro Vikas Kumar is likely to be the new MD of the DMRC as his name has been recommended to the Centre.

“Vikas Kumar's name has been selected by the selection committee and has been sent to the Centre for consultation. The Centre will now consult with the Delhi government for the appointment,” sources said on Wednesday.

However, any official announcement in this connection is yet to be made by the government.

There was no immediate reaction available from the Delhi government.

The Delhi Metro MD is a nominee of the Delhi government. The DMRC comprises 17 directors, including a chairman.

It has five nominees each from the Centre and the Delhi government that have equal stakes in the DMRC.

The incumbent Mangu Singh's term will end on March 31, so the government will have to appoint a new MD before that.

The tenure of Singh as the managing director was extended till March 31 in September last year. He had been given multiple extensions in the past.

Officials said seven to eight people from the DMRC had applied for the MD's post.

Interviews of shortlisted candidates were conducted on Monday and Tuesday by selection committee, headed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and including Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Kumar is an officer of the 1988-batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, who was earlier working as executive director of operations in the DMRC. He was appointed the Director (Operations) in December 2021.

The DMRC has the largest operational Metro network in the country, spanning over 390 km.

The Delhi government has invited applications for the post in February.

Sources said that 20-25 candidates had applied for the post, of which seven to eight applicants were from Delhi Metro.

The age of superannuation of an MD is 65 years. The MD retires at the end of a five-year term or attaining 65 years age.

