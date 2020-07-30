New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi government Thursday set up four committees, comprising medical specialists, who will inspect hospitals in the city from where a large percentage of COVID-19 fatalities are still being reported, according to an order.

The order issued by the Delhi health department was also tweeted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said, these panels will conduct inspections and offer suggestions on reducing mortality.

"It has been observed that the percentage of COVID deaths vis-a-vis admissions and the percentage of COVID deaths in wards in 11 hospitals, government and private, is on the higher side during the period July 1-23, 2020," the order said.

Four committees comprising four specialists each, two from internal medicine and as many from anaesthesia, have been constituted for inspecting the concerned allotted hospitals to examine whether standard protocols are being followed in treatment of COVID-19 patients there, it said.

The committees will also examine the cause of higher percentage of COVID-19 deaths at these hospitals and also the cause of death of COVID-19 patients if any, said the order signed by Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla.

Kejriwal said the number of COVID-19 deaths in Delhi have reduced, but it had to be brought down further.

Delhi recorded 1,035 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.33 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,907, authorities said.

Medical specialists have been drawn from facilities, including, LNJP Hospital, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, RML Hospital, and Maulana Azad Medical College.

The hospitals to be inspected include GTB Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, and Max hospital, Saket, the order said.

The committees shall submit their reports directly to the Principal Secretary, Delhi health department, latest by August 3.

