Chandigarh, July 30: The Punjab government on Thursday announced that anyone in the state who is in need of plasma for treatment of coronavirus, will get it free of cost. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (said that plasma will be provided free of cost by the state government to all those in need, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. The decision comes amid spiralling COVID-19 infections and deaths in the state.

The COVID-19 tally in Punjab mounted to 14,946 with 568 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday alone. With a record 25 COVID-19 deaths on a single day, the death toll in the state rose to 361. According to reports, 10 deaths were reported from Jalandhar, nine from Ludhiana, three from Amritsar, two from Gurdaspur and one from Patiala, the state’s daily medical bulletin said on Wednesday.

Here's the tweet:

Amid spiralling COVID infections and deaths, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (in file pic) says that plasma will be provided free of cost by the state government to all those in need: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) pic.twitter.com/sQSmDjpgAt — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

Among the affected states in Punjab, Ludhiana continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 2,819 cases, followed by 2,157 in Jalandhar, 1,735 in Amritsar, 1,569 in Patiala, 1,019 in Sangrur, 799 in Mohali, 517 in Hoshiarpur among others. What Is Plasma Therapy? Can It Treat COVID-19? Who Can Donate Plasma in the Fight Against Coronavirus? History, Use & Everything To Know About The Possible Treatment.

The health bulletin also informs that a total of 461 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering. With this, a total of 10,213 people have been cured of the infection. Meanwhile, there are 4,372 active COVID-19 cases in the state till date. So far, a total of 5,61,121 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).