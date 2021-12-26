New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "unnecessary spending on advertisements", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by questioning Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on giving "too many advertisements in Delhi."

In a press statement, AAP stated that the Delhi government spends Rs 70 crore on advertisements in a year whereas the Yogi government spends Rs 2,000 crore annually.

"The Municipal Corporation of Delhi under the BJP is the most corrupt civic body in the world. All the money of these corporations goes into the pockets of BJP leaders. As far as spending money on advertisements is concerned, there will be advertisemnets of BJP leaders all over Delhi."

"Everyday advertisements of Yogi ji and Modi ji appear in the newspapers of Delhi. At present, there are only 108 hoardings of the Delhi government in the national capital. On the contrary, there are 850 hoardings of Yogi ji and Modi ji in Delhi. Yogi ji is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, then why does he give so many advertisements in Delhi?" the statement added.

AAP alleged that the BJP government at the Centre "does the smallest things with a lot of publicity."

AAP's statement came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for spending unnecessary money on advertisements instead of paying the dues to municipal corporations in Delhi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Bharat Darshan Park in Delhi, Shah had said, "I want to say to Delhi Chief Minister to spend less money on advertisements and give dues of Rs 13,000 crore to the municipal corporations... In our government's work culture, we do what we say." (ANI)

