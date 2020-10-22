New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Delhi government on Thursday announced it will give a mega festive package to its employees: cash equivalent of leave travel concession and an advance of Rs 10,000 in the form of a RuPay card.

As per the official release of Delhi government, the Finance Department, under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has decided to give a mega festive package for the Delhi government employees.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Free For All in Madhya Pradesh, Announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Keeping in mind the hardship of the employees due to the COVID pandemic and lockdown, the government took the decision. Firstly, in a bid to boost the consumption expenditure and incentivise its employees, Delhi government has announced a special cash package in lieu of LTC for the Delhi government employees during the block 2018-21. The Delhi government also provides advance special festival packages to its employees," the release said.

It said that the government employees who are entitled to business class airfare will get Rs 36,000 LTC. Rs 20,000 will be given to employees who are entitled to an economy class airfare. Lastly, the employees who are entitled to rail fare of any class will get Rs 6,000 LTC.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Begin Campaigning For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 From Tomorrow, Will Hold 3 Rallies in Sasaram, Gaya And Bhagalpur.

"On the other hand with a view to enabling government servants to meet expenses relating to festivals and to encourage spending thereby giving a boost to economic activities, in pursuance of the decision taken by the government it has been decided that a special festival package of advance will be accorded to all the Delhi government employees for any important festivals up to March 31, 2021," the government said.

According to the release, under this initiative, the amount of the package is Rs 10,000 and it would be interest-free and paid as advance to the government employees.

"Earlier this provision was only there for the non-gazetted employees. Now it would be applicable to both gazetted and non-gazetted employees. Employees will get a preloaded Rupay card of the advance value," it added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 12, also announced two similar proposals -- Leave Travel Concession (LTC) Cash Voucher Scheme and Special Festival Advance Scheme -- to stimulate consumer demand for central government employees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)