New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Delhi government said on Tuesday that it will organise the Industrial Ideathon 2025 next month, with the aim of sourcing innovative, student-led solutions to drive industrial growth in the capital.

Organised by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) on behalf of the industries department, the ideathon is being co-hosted by the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), an official statement said.

Announcing the event, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Industrial Ideathon 2025 is part of our mission to bring young innovators into the heart of industrial policymaking. Delhi's youth has the talent and imagination we need to solve the real challenges faced by our industries. This ideathon reflects our government's commitment to digital transformation, youth empowerment and inclusive entrepreneurship."

Open to interdisciplinary student teams from colleges and universities across Delhi, the competition will accept registrations from July 14 to August 4 via the official website -- www.industrialideathondelhi.com.

The ideathon will be conducted in two phases. The preliminary round is scheduled for August 13-14 at the NSUT, where shortlisted teams will participate in an intensive eight-hour challenge and pitch their ideas to a panel of industry experts. The grand finale will be a daylong event that will be held between August 18 and August 20, with top teams from each category presenting their refined solutions.

Teams of two to four students are eligible to participate, with the condition that each team must have at least one female member. The ideathon invites solutions across four critical sectors -- logistics and supply-chain management challenges in Delhi's industrial clusters, tech solutions for ease of doing business for startups and entrepreneurs, frontier technologies to revamp Delhi's industrial ecosystem and practical innovations to strengthen the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

Sirsa emphasised the government's vision behind the initiative, saying, "We believe in policy by participation. With this ideathon, we are institutionalising youth involvement in government processes. The collaboration between DSIIDC and NSUT is the first step in a longer journey to make Delhi the innovation capital of India."

Over 120 teams from more than 30 academic institutions are expected to take part in the event. All participants will be awarded certificates and the winning teams will be felicitated by senior dignitaries at the closing ceremony.

