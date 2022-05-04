New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): In a move that will benefit nearly 10 lakh construction labourers in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it will provide free bus passes to them.

Speaking to ANI, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "All construction labourers earlier had to spend somewhere between Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per month for travel. Now the government has decided to make bus travel free for such labourers. This will benefit about 10 lakh labourers in the state."

Taking to Twitter, Deputy CM said, "It is the effort of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the labourers including masons, painters, welders, carpenters, electricians, guards and other workers should be given maximum assistance."

"Free bus pass scheme launched today for construction workers in Delhi. Welders masons, carpenters, electricians, guards and other workers working on the construction site can take advantage of this. It is the effort of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the labourers should be given maximum assistance. He is the creator of Delhi," tweeted Sisodia.

When the Deputy Chief Minister was asked whether the rest of the development works of Delhi would not be affected due to these free schemes, Sisodia said that if the government is honest then there is no shortage of money for welfare schemes.

"Leaders should get everything free and the labourers should not get anything free, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not do this kind of politics," he added.

Under the 'Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board', 10 lakh workers including both men and women are registered in Delhi. However, women already have the facility of free bus travel in Delhi. (ANI)

