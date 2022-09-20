New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday said the Delhi government will soon issue pension cards to make the pension disbursement process convenient for elderly and differently-abled people.

At a meeting, Gautam instructed officers to expedite the pension disbursal process.

"The elderly and differently-abled people eagerly wait for the pension provided by the government every month. It is our duty to ensure that they are given pension in a timely manner so that they can buy essential items conveniently," he said.

"The Delhi government will soon issue pension cards to the elderly and differently-abled. We are preparing the blueprint for the same. The new system will ease the process of disbursement of pension," Gautam said.

The city government provides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 to 4.52 lakh elderly and 1.14 lakh differently-abled people.

