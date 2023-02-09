New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi government's policy that aims to legalise and facilitate operations of cloud kitchens here will be released in public domain soon, while the start-up policy will be sent to the Lt Governor for notification, according to an official statement.

The cloud kitchen policy was one of the key announcements made by the government last year in its Rozgaar Budget.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio, held a meeting with senior officials of the industries department on Thursday to review various projects which are near completion, the government statement said.

These projects include the Delhi government's cloud kitchen policy, the redevelopment of non-conforming industrial areas, the redevelopment of conforming industrial areas, the Dilli Bazar Portal and the startup policy.

Sisodia said continuous stakeholder consultations are being conducted by the Dialogue Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) and other departments in the course of formulation of policies and schemes that will benefit businesses across the national capital.

The government will release the cloud kitchen policy soon. It aims to legalise, regularise and facilitate operations of cloud kitchens here, the statement said.

The booming business in the food and beverages sector has great potential to create many job opportunities in the future, it added.

During the meeting, the officials told the deputy chief minister that formalities for framing the cloud kitchen policy have been completed and very soon it will be released in the public domain.

The startup policy aims to provide an enabling ecosystem for an innovation-based economy to help Delhi become a global innovation hub. It will provide fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to the youth who want to build their own startups, the statement said.

The policy intends to encourage, facilitate and support thousands of startups by 2030.

Officials told Sisodia that the policy has been approved by the cabinet and will be shared with the Lt Governor for notification soon.

The key objective of the Dilli Bazaar portal is to help local sellers reach a larger customer base worldwide with their products and services. Every seller on the platform will have its own storefront to enable them to showcase their shops and products through detailed product catalogues. This will create an additional virtual store.

The government is also in the process of finalising the technicalities for the Dilli Bazaar app which will play a pivotal role in the implementation of this project, the statement added.

The Delhi government will take up the redevelopment of conforming industrial areas to utilise the dysfunctional and sick land parcels on existing industrial areas to increase economic activity and generate employment opportunities.

This will give a boost to warehousing, IT/ITeS and the cloud kitchen industry, the statement said. The first project will be taken up in the Jhandewalan FFC from next month.

The Delhi government aims to redevelop nearly 25 non-conforming industrial areas in the next five years which has the potential to create thousands of job opportunities in this sector.

Under this project, measures will be taken to make these areas green, clean and sustainable. The government will also engage with developers to effectively mobilise basic services and infrastructure in the area, it said.

The layout for the project has been prepared and will be implemented soon. The deputy chief minister has also directed officials to work out on a plan to make all industrial areas of the national capital world-class, the statement said.

To give a boost to Delhi's economy and create more job opportunities in the electronics industry, the government is set to develop an “Electronic City” at Baprola in South West Delhi. Soon an electronic system design, manufacturing and refurbishment policy will also be formulated to facilitate the industries in setting up their businesses in Delhi, the statement said.

Sisodia directed the officials to explore more possibilities for development of Delhi as a hub of high-end electronics and refurbished electronics market.

