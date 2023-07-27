New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Delhi government's plan to host an international film festival in August have hit a roadblock owing to the scheduled venue not being available at that time, sources have said.

The Tourism Department had plans to host the film festival in August at the Siri Fort Auditorium, but it is likely to be postponed to December, they said.

Also Read | EU Opens Antitrust Probe into Microsoft over Teams Packaging.

"The festival is being replanned. We want to host it at the Siri Fort Auditorium but other events are lined up at the venue in August and September. So we will have to replan it," a source said.

Another source said the finer details of the festival could not be finalised in time which also led to the event being rescheduled.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Successfully Rescue Research Vessel RV Sindhu Sadhna Stranded Between Goa and Karwar Due to Technical Issues Along With 36 Crew Members Onboard (Watch Video).

"Organising a film festival requires a lot of planning. Some things could not be finalised. The festival is likely to be held in December," the source added.

In June, officials said the department has plans to confer several awards, including one for lifetime achievement in filmmaking, at the first film festival.

A special section for films from G20 member countries had also been planned in view of Delhi hosting the summit meeting of the grouping in September.

The Delhi government, in its Rozgaar Budget 2022-23, had announced its plan to host an international film festival.

The festival could not be organised last year due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and the implementation of the model code of conduct.

The Kejriwal government had last year launched 'Delhi Film Policy-2022' to promote the city as a hub of movie production through a slew of measures, including setting up a Rs 30-crore fund to support producers and a plan to host an international film festival every year.

The film policy aims at promoting artistic, creative and cultural expression, to brand Delhi as a "vibrant film shooting destination" with easy funding and location approval and to develop and support infrastructure and local talent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)