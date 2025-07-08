New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Kausan Jahan, Chairperson of the Delhi Hajj Committee, informed that registrations for Hajj 2026 commenced on July 7 and will conclude on July 31.

The passports of the applicants should be valid until December 2026. As per the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the committee is committed to providing the best facilities to the Hajj pilgrims.

"Registration for Haj 2026 has begun. It will go on from 7 July to 31 July... The passports of applicants should be valid till 31 December 2026... The committee, as per the instructions of PM Narendra Modi, is committed to providing the best facilities to Haj pilgrims", Kausar Jahan told ANI.

On July 4, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced that the Union Government will begin accepting applications for the Haj pilgrimage in 2026 within a week, urging pilgrims to ensure timely submissions of documents to avoid future complications ahead of the pilgrimage.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju outlined the preparations and new measures to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage process, emphasising digitalisation and adherence to deadlines set by the Saudi Arabian government.

"Within a week, we will start accepting Haj applications for 2026... I request people to fill out their applications on time so they do not face any problems in the future. The Saudi Arabian government has set many strict deadlines," Rijiju stated.

In Islam, every individual must fulfil five duties (pillars), of which Hajj is one. This year, the Hajj was performed between June 4 and June 9 in Saudi Arabia. The first batch of annual Hajj pilgrims from India started in early May. According to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a total of 1,22,518 hajj pilgrims undertook the sacred journey, with the first flights departing from Lucknow and Hyderabad. (ANI)

