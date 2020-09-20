New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain for Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on September 23 and 24.

"North-west India, particularly Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will get good rain on September 23," senior scientist Rajendra Kumar Jenamani of IMD told ANI, adding that overall, India has received a 7 per cent increase in rainfall this year, but north-west India witnessed a 15 per cent decrease below normal rainfall.

Also Read | Centre Introduces FCRA Bill 2020 in Lok Sabha to Make Aadhaar Mandatory for Foreign Contribution.

Jenamani stressed that the north and north-west part of the country received less rainfall due to very less Western disturbance this year.

"This year the Western disturbance is very less, that was the reason extreme northern parts of India covering the hill area did not get much rain. Uttarakhand did not get rain like it used to get, but received a normal amount of rain which is good for agriculture," the scientist said.

Also Read | Dushyant Chautala Says He Will Resign as Haryana Deputy CM ‘The Day Farm Bills Pose Any Danger to MSP Regime’.

Hilly areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Western Uttar Pradesh have received less rainfall but Punjab and Haryana received adequate rainfall, whereas Rajasthan got very good rainfall and it is constantly getting good rain, Jenamani said.

He informed that there was rise in humidity and high temperature as north and north-west India have not seen major spell of rain since the second week of September i.e. since September 7 or 8.

"Today we have low pressure over the Bay of Bengal so that's giving good rain, and some parts of Karnataka including Uddupi and Mangalore airport, Kerala and Maharashtra are receiving good rain, even Madhya Pradesh is getting some rain," he added.

Following the low-pressure, rainfall will increase and Mumbai may get very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. "As the low-pressure increases towards central India, all areas like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha will receive heavy rainfall around September 22 and 23. Coastal Karnataka will also receive heavy rainfall. Goa will start receiving high rain during next 48 and 72 hours," he said.

On being asked about the withdrawal of monsoon, he said: "We have to wait for low pressure which is coming on September 22-24. After that, the pattern could change and we may see withdrawal," adding that in order to declare monsoon withdrawal, it is mandatory for rainfall activity and moisture levels to reduce significantly, along with the formation of an anticyclone system in the lower troposphere. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)