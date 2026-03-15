New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Sunday issued notice to Delhi Police and sought a response in three Habeas Corpus petitions connected with the detention of students.

In response, the Delhi Police informed the court that all students involved had already been released.

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Division bench of justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to the Delhi Police and asked them to file an affidavit within one week.

The Court has also asked to preserve the CCTV footage of the back area of Dyal Singh College, near the area of the Students' organisation office in Vijay Nagar of North Delhi.

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The High Court has also asked the counsel for the petitioners to file an additional affidavit by tomorrow. Thereafter, the Police shall file the response.

The High Court also asked Delhi Police to find the whereabouts of a student who is still missing.

Additional Standing Counsel (ASC) Sanjeev Bhandari appeared for Delhi Police and accepted notice. He said that he will file the affidavit. He has been asked to ensure the preservation of CCTV footage.

The matter has been listed for hearing on March 27.

The High Court is dealing with 3 Habeas Corpus petitions moved by Ehasanul Haq, Rajbir and Sagrika Rajora for the production of their kin.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, Advocates Shahrukh Alam, and Deeksha Dwivedi appeared for some of the petitioners.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday had listed multiple habeas Corpus pleas for urgent hearing on Sunday.

The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay. After allowing the mentioning the pleas were listed for hearing on Sunday at 12 noon.

Advocate Deeksha Dwivedi mentioned the petition of Sagrika Rajora, whose sister has not been traceable since the evening of Friday.

Petitioner was seeking the immediate production of her real sister, Lakshita Rajora alias Badal, aged 22 years.

The plea said that the detainee has been untraceable and is strongly suspected to be under the illegal and unconstitutional detention of the personnel of the Respondents, specifically the Special Cell, Delhi Police, since the evening of 13.03.2026 (approx. 8:00 PM).

Petitioner has made the Commissioner of Police and the Special Cell of the Delhi police parties in the petition.

Petition moved through advocate Deeksha Dwivedi has stated that Detenue Lakshita was last known to be at the office of the student organisation 'BSCEM' in Vijay Nagar, near Delhi University North Campus.

It is also mentioned that approximately 8 months ago, the Detenue, along with her associates, was previously subjected to unrecorded, illegal abduction and severe custodial torture by officials of the Delhi Police Special Cell for over a week.

Given this antecedent, the Petitioner apprehends an imminent threat to the life and liberty of the Detenue, the plea said.

It is also claimed that despite a formal written complaint to the SHO of Vijay Nagar police station on March 14, no information has been provided, blatantly violating Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution, and Sections 35, 36, 48, and 49 of the BNSS, 2023.

It is stated that since approximately 8.00 pm on 13.03.2026, the Detenue has been untraceable. Her mobile phone was abruptly switched off, and neither the Petitioner nor any family member has received any communication regarding her whereabouts.

It is further stated that local inquiries reveal that several other individuals present at the said BSCEM office have also similarly disappeared, raising severe suspicions of a coordinated, unrecorded raid/sweep by State authorities.

It is stated that the petitioner has a grave, specific, and well-founded apprehension that the Detenue has been illegally abducted and detained by officials of the Respondent Special Cell, Delhi Police.

This fear is grounded in the fact that approximately 8 (eight) months ago, the Detenue, along with Ehtemam and Gaurav, was illegally detained and subjected to severe custodial torture by the officials of the Special Cell for over a week without any formal arrest memo, production before a Magistrate, or intimation to her family.

Petitioner has sought a direction to appoint a Warrant Officer to search the premises of Special Cell and Vijay Nagar police station or any other suspected place of illegal detention to recover the Detenue.

It is also prayed to direct the Respondents to preserve and place on record the CCTV footage of the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) Office in Vijay Nagar for the evening of March 13, as well as the CCTV footage of PS Vijay Nagar and the Special Cell office for the period between 13.03.2026 and the present date.

She has also sought initiation of strict departmental and legal action against the erring police officials if the Detenue is found to have been illegally detained. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)