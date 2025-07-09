New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to pass directions allowing the general public and journalists to attend Central Information Commission (CIC) hearings either physically or virtually, stating that such access would require significant infrastructure and planning.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal was hearing a petition filed by a group of journalists seeking public and media access to CIC proceedings.

Also Read | PM Modi in Namibia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Accorded 21-Gun Salute During Ceremonial Welcome in Windhoek (Watch Video).

The court clarified that, while it supports the idea of open or virtual hearings in principle, implementing such a system is not straightforward. It involves technical complexities and heavy financial investment, particularly when it comes to live streaming or virtual access.

Instead of issuing directions, the court advised the petitioners to approach the CIC directly for physical access, pointing out that the Commission already has an internal order on the subject. It requested the CIC to take a timely decision in accordance with legal procedures and inform the petitioners.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees May See Salaries Triple by 2027 As Fitment Factor Set To Rise.

As for the demand to allow virtual public access, the bench noted that the Supreme Court is already considering the issue. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma also confirmed this during the hearing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)