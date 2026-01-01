Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 1 (ANI): Justice John Michael D'Cunha, who conducted an investigation into the deaths and irregularities in the procurement of medical equipment during the COVID-19 period, submitted the final report to the Karnataka government.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh received the report in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 01, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In 2023, the Karnataka government had set up an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge to probe into the procurement of medicines, equipment, and the alleged irregularities in oxygen supply during the COVID-19 pandemic when the BJP was in power.

The government order said it has taken serious note of serious charges made by the Public Accounts Committee in its report in July-August 2023 regarding the procurement of medicines, equipment and oxygen mismanagement that led to the deaths of people.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Couple Discovers Hidden Spy Camera in Malad Hotel Room; FIR Registered Against Management.

The order further stated that the concerned departments will have to provide the required documents for the investigation and all necessary facilities, including staff, space, stationery, vehicles, and equipment needed to operate an office.

The ruling government had alleged large-scale irregularities in the COVID management during the previous BJP rule in the state.

The BJP, however, called it a "political vindictive approach".

Former Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar, in August 2023, alleged that the state government had 'bypassed' the autonomous body of Lokayukta that investigates corruption. "The political vindictive approach of this new government has started. If there is any irregularity, we have an autonomous institution, 'Lokayukta'. They have bypassed it," the former state health minister said.

He further said that the Siddharamaiah government wanted a report into the matter to 'suit' its political requirements.

"They want a report to suit their political requirements," he added.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that his government does not want to do 'vendetta politics', but justice for the people of the state.

"We don't want to do any vendetta politics. We want there to be justice. 36 people died due to (lack of) Oxygen (supply). But the Minister said that only three people died. Should we not investigate? Not even a single staff member has been suspended. No one has been held accountable," Shivakumar said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)