New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to decide the representation seeking to make available amended criminal law books or bare acts and the judgements of the supreme court and high courts that would publicise the obligations and responsibilities of police officers.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal issued directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Law and Justice to decide the representation as per applicable law, rules and regulations.

The petitioner Anshul Bajaj, a practising lawyer, in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), sought directions from the court to remove unconstitutional sections from the statute and to make available the relevant amended criminal law books or bare acts and the judgments of the supreme court and respective high courts that would publicise the obligations and responsibilities of police officers to increase awareness about different laws and sections among the police staff and the complainants.

Earlier on December 28, 2020, the petitioner had filed an RTI application before the Ministry of Home Affairs, which stated that many police stations do not have the basic criminal law books such as IPC, CrPC and Police Act.

"The petitioner had made a representation on 25 August 2021, to the respondents and to the knowledge of the petitioner, no action has been taken upon the same till date," read his plea.

The plea further stated that there is no such direction or order passed by the respondents or the court, which makes it mandatory to keep the relevant law books or material of the constitutional courts.

Bajaj further said that even judges and advocates need the amended relevant materials or bare acts and the judgments of the courts for the adjudication but the police authorities, wherein investigations start, do not have sufficient material. (ANI)

