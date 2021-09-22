Audi India has officially launched e-tron GT range in the country. The Audi e-tron GT comes in two variants - e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. The e-tron GT is the third electric vehicle launched in India by Audi. Earlier, it had launched e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback. Audi e-tron GT is priced at 1.79 crore whereas the RS e-tron GT model costs Rs 2.05 crore. At the front, Audi e-tron GT sports the company's closed single frame, a low-wide grille that gets an inverted colour scheme with honeycomb radiator grille, wedge-shaped headlights, 20-inch wheels, flat windshield transition into a sloping roofline and more. 2021 Audi e-tron & e-tron Sportback Bookings Now Open, India Launch on July 22.

Audi e-tron GT gets a power of 390 kW and accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.1 seconds whereas the RS e-tron has a power of 475 kW and is capable of achieving the same speed in 3.3 seconds. Both Audi e-tron GT & RS e-tron GT feature 83.7 and 93.4kWh Li-ion batteries respectively that powers motors located at the front and rear axles.

Audi RS e-tron GT (Photo Credits: Audi India)

Audi e-tron GT's front motor produces 235bhp of power whereas the rear motor generates a power of 429bhp. Audi RS e-tron GT comes with the same front motor as that of e-tron GT whereas the rear motor is capable to generate 450bhp.

Audi RS e-tron GT (Photo Credits: Audi India)

Both e-tron GT models are compatible with up to 270 kW DC charging. With the help of a 270 kW DC fast charger, the new Audi e-tron GT variants can be charged up to 80 percent in 22.5 minutes. Also, the company will offer a battery warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km of running. On the inside, the Audie-tron GT range gets a 12.3-inch infotainment system with a 16-speaker system, Audi's virtual cockpit, flat-bottomed steering wheel, foldable rear seats, leather upholstery and more. Safety features include a Lane Departure Warning system and cruise control.

