New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Thursday directed the Joint secretary of the Sports Ministry to be present in the hearing of a matter connected with the National Sports Federation (NSF) tomorrow.

The Delhi High court recently has asked the Centre to suspend those NSFs not complying with the national sports code.

The Division Bench headed by Justice Najmi Waziri directed the Joint secretary of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and sports to be present during the hearing on Friday.

The bench also directed the Central Government standing counsel to appear along with the Additional Solicitor General before it.

The bench pulled up the centre for not taking action against the NSFs that are not complying with the sports Code.

The Central Government standing counsel has sought time to take instructions to state what we have done in this regard. He said he has no knowledge of this matter.

The bench said that no affidavit has been filed and no officer is present in the hearing. The Centre has done nothing in this regard.

The petitioner Rahul Mehra informed the court out of 56 NSFs only 6 were complying with the sports code. Out of six one was Hockey India for whom the Committee of Administrators has been appointed by the High Court.

He also submitted that thousands of crores of public money are going directly or indirectly to the NSFs that are not complying with the sports. The Centre must derecognise these NSFs.

The national sports code was introduced in the year 2011. Still, it is not being followed by NSFs. Despite this fact, the centre is renewing its recognition.

Earlier the bench had said that compliance with the sports code is a must for a grant of recognition as an NSF and unless the entity adheres to the code, it would not be entitled to any benefit getting from public funds like the use of government-owned stadia and sports facilities.

The petitioner Rahul Mehra also submitted that most NSFs are not fulfilling the mandatory 25 per cent representation of sportspersons in their managing committee.

The bench in order of 26 May had stated, " No NSF or sports entity should be seen to be receiving benefits which are unjust. Fairness and legitimacy need to be imbued in all government affairs. Therefore, it is prudent, indeed imperative that no further exemption be granted to or lenience be shown to no compliant NSFs.

The bench on Thursday again asked the standing counsel for central government where is the legitimacy in the affairs. (ANI)

