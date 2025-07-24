New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday instructed the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to upgrade its online recruitment portal to ensure it is more accessible and user-friendly for visually impaired applicants.

The directive emerged from a plea filed by the National Federation of the Blind, which highlighted the difficulties these candidates face, particularly with the mandatory live face recognition step required to upload photographs during the application process.

Also Read | Russia Plane Crash: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives After Russian An-24 Aircraft Crashes in Amur Region, Offers Condolences to Victims' Families.

The Court expressed concern over the lack of accessible options, especially for exams such as the Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), and the Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar (MTS) recruitment slated for 2025.

The petition stated that visually impaired applicants are effectively excluded due to technological barriers that fail to consider their disability.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Election Commission Allow Cheating in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023? Election Commission Reveals Truth About Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations.

Describing the situation as discriminatory and a violation of constitutional rights, the court acknowledged the gravity of the issue. It was informed that over 60 visually impaired candidates had sent emails detailing the challenges they faced. In response, the court asked SSC to swiftly review these complaints and adapt its policies accordingly to prevent exclusion in future recruitment cycles.

The court emphasised the urgency of implementing inclusive design changes and directed SSC officials to engage with the petitioners to develop practical solutions. The Commission was asked to present an action plan before the next hearing scheduled for November 12.

Further, the court reiterated the legal obligation of recruitment bodies under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act to ensure equal access across all stages of employment, from applications to examinations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)