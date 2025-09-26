New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the installation of a toll plaza on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) near Mundka, noting that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) already provides a concession in the form of a monthly pass for residents within 20 kilometers.

The petition was filed by Randheer Singh, who argued that the toll plaza situated at Mundka-Bakkarwala near the Mundka Industrial Metro Station imposed an "exorbitant" toll of Rs 235 each time he passed through, causing undue hardship as he regularly commuted to his residence in Najafgarh.

Appearing for NHAI, counsel placed reliance on a Gazette Notification dated August 20, 2025, which fixes the monthly pass for non-commercial vehicles owned by residents within a 20 km radius at Rs 350 for the year 2025-26, subject to annual revision.

Justice Sachin Datta observed that in view of this provision, the petitioner could avail the monthly pass and thereby cross the toll plaza without restriction on the number of trips. The Court declined to issue directions for the removal of the toll plaza as sought by the petitioner.

"The dispensation of a monthly pass has been created in terms of Rule 9(3) of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008," the Court noted while dismissing the plea. (ANI)

