New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday expressed serious concerns over the untreated effluent flowing from 16 industrial areas in the national capital, choking River Yamuna.

The court noted that these areas lack Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), resulting in the free flow of untreated effluent

The High Court also took on record an affidavit filed by the DSIIDC. The court noted that the same reveals the extremely sorry state of affairs.

This affidavit has been filed before the bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh.

It is stated that there are 33 industrial areas in Delhi, with 24 transferred to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). However, only 12 areas are fully under DSIIDC's control, while the remaining 12 areas are still managed by DDA.

It is also noted that in so far as CETPs are concerned, the Supreme Court had directed in the MC Mehta case that CETPs ought to be installed in all industrial areas. A total of 13 CETPs have been installed.

It is stated by DSIIDC that only the last two CETPs at Bawana and Narela are under the control of DSIIDC. These 13 CETPs only cater to 17 industrial areas.

In effect, therefore, 16 industrial areas in Delhi do not have CETPs, the court noted.

The High Court said that this is a shocking revelation to say that In these 16 areas, the effluent is freely flowing without any treatment. The condition is very serious and abysmal, which would therefore lead this court to the question as to how the solution is to be arrived at to ensure it is treated.

The bench noted that as far as Narela and Bawana CETPs are concerned, DSIIDC is taking requisite steps to monitor the effluent and protocols are being followed.

To address this issue, the court directed DDA to hand over the remaining 12 lease administration rights to DSIIDC. The court also ordered the installation of CETPs in these 12 areas and instructed the Commissioner of Industries to propose a comprehensive plan for the installation, monitoring, and supervision of all CETPs.

Additionally, the court asked the Commissioner of Industries to file an affidavit providing details on the maintenance and revenue sources of CETPs, as well as the plan for installing treatment plants in the 16 areas lacking them. The Commissioner has been directed to personally appear in court on the next date of hearing.

"Whether CETPs are being maintained by the management, and if so, what is the source of revenue ? How will DSIIDC supervise such CETPs? Who shall carry out installation in 16 areas? Sanction of funds? What model is to be followed, and what would be the budget for the same?" said the court. (ANI)

