New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday extended the interim suspension granted to Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban on health grounds till July 22. Her appeal against conviction is also pending. She is admitted to Mehta Hospital in Saket.

Justice Renu Bhatnagar extended the interim suspension of sentence granted to Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban till the next date as listed in the application, along with the main appeal for hearing on July 22.

She has moved an application seeking extension of the interim suspension of sentence for a further 60 days on medical grounds. She is suffering from Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is associated with the potential development of cancer.

Her counsel submitted that she has been diagnosed with HPV (Human Papillomavirus), a high-risk viral infection associated with potential cancer development.

It was further submitted that the appellant Sonu Punjaban is presently admitted in Mehta Hospital, Saket, New Delhi, for ongoing treatment.

A status report has been filed by the Delhi police verifying the medical documents produced by Sonu Punjaban.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for the State submitted that the treatment the appellant getting is available at AIIMS. While in judicial custody, she was receiving treatment at AIIMS, which is a premier government medical institution.

APP further submitted as per the medical prescription submitted by the applicant, she was advised to report for a follow-up consultation at AIIMS on May 26.

However, to date, no follow-up medical record or prescription from AIIMS has been placed on record to demonstrate that the applicant complied with the said advice, APP added.

It was also contended that the appellant was directed to surrender on June 21 at 5 PM. On June 20, she got herself admitted to Mehta Hospital, a private hospital, to avoid compliance with the surrender order.

The medical prescription of her condition by the said hospital appears to be exaggerated, the prosecution said.

Her sentence was suspended on May 19, which was extended from time to time by the court. She filed an appeal in 2020 challenging her conviction and sentence in a case related to the Immoral Trade Practices Act and other offences. (ANI)

