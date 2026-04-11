New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted bail to one Pravesh Rathee, who is accused in the Rajmandir Hyper Market firing for the extortion case of November 2024. He is accused in a case against members of the Nandu Gang.

It is alleged that 10 rounds were fired at the gate by two co-accused. It is alleged that a protection money of Rs 5 crore was demanded in the name of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu Gang from the owner of the shop.

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An FIR was lodged at Paschim Vihar West Police Station on November 6, 2024.

Justice Prateek Jalan on Friday granted bail to Pravesh Rathee alias Pulkit. He has been granted bail subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety in the like amount, including other conditions.

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The court noted that Pravesh Rathee has been in custody since November 29, 2024.

"Having regard to the above factors, I am of the view that his continued incarceration pending trial is not appropriate," Justice Jalan said in the order of April 10.

The court also noted that the Accused was identified on the basis of a CCTV camera installed five kilometres away from the place of the incident.

"The CCTV footage upon which the prosecution relies merely shows the applicant and two co-accused riding a motorcycle. The Investigating officer confirmed that the said CCTV footage was recorded at a location approximately five kilometres from the place of the incident," Justice Jalan observed.

On November 3, 2024, the owners of Rajmandir Hypermarket, namely Suresh Mittal and Pradeep Mittal, lodged a complaint stating that they had received an extortion call on their mobile phones and WhatsApp demanded a sum of Rs 5 crores as protection money and threatened attacks on their residence and workplace. An FIR was lodged on their complaint.

The present FIR was registered on November 6, 2024, at the instance of Mohd. Sirtaz, Manager of Rajmandir Hypermarket. He stated that on November 6, 2024, at about 2:15 pm, three people came to the store on a black motorcycle and fired several gunshots at the store while he was sitting at the counter.

When he came out, he saw that unknown persons had fired at the glass door of the store. Two people committed the offence by firing at the store, while one of them remained with the motorcycle on the other side of the road. The police recovered ten empty cartridges and two fired leads from the spot. (ANI)

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