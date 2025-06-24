New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to 7 properties from demolition in the Batla House area of Okhla. These properties were not given notices but were in the survey list of DDA.

Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta passed an order after hearing the submissions of counsel for petitioner Feroz Khan and six others and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The High Court has ordered to maintain the status quo and listed the matter on July 10 along with other matters.

Advocate Fahad Khan appeared for all seven petitioners. He argued that six properties fall within Khasra number 279. One property falls under Khasra number 285. All these properties are covered under PM Uday Scheme.

It was submitted that notices were not issued in these properties. These were included in the survey list of properties left out.

The High Court asked, "Do you have any threat, if notices have not been issued?"

The counsel submitted that there is a threat as a Survey is being conducted and these properties are included in the list.

On the one hand, counsel for DDA submitted that petitioners have not furnished any title documents. They are unauthorised occupants; they do not have any title documents.

It was also submitted that they have not been given notices, the DDA counsel said.

The counsel for petitioners said notices have not given , still these are in survey list. The Supreme court has said to give a proper notice, follow the process of law.

It was also submitted that eight petitioners were protected by the order of June 16 by the High Court.

DDA issued notice on May 24 and 26 to the alleged illegal and unauthorised properties falling under Khasra Number 279 in the Batla House area under an order passed by the Supreme Court on May 7.

After the notices, the residents of several properties approached the High Court. Thereafter, the interim protection was granted.

It was also stated that 52 properties were issued notices. One petition was withdrawn today. (ANI)

