New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to provide adequate protection to a lesbian woman -- married against her wishes -- from her family members and in-laws.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta issued the direction to the Lajpat Nagar SHO to provide protection to the woman.

The petitioner told the court that she is an adult woman aged 23 years whose parents, being fully cognisant of her sexual orientation and identification as a lesbian woman, forcibly married her to a man and coerced her to continue living in a heterosexual relationship.

The petitioner was also seeking from the court an order or direction to the father, father-in-law and her husband to cease and desist from trying to initiate any communication with her or intimidate, coerce or threaten her, especially with regard to returning to her paternal or marital home and undergoing 'correction' surgeries, rituals or ceremonies qua her sexual orientation.

The petitioner told the court that she was forcibly married against her will to a man on October 12, 2019, despite her parents being fully aware and informed about her identifying as a lesbian woman.

The petitioner, on March 7, approached an NGO, Act Now for Harmony and Democracy (ANHAD), seeking a safe house. (ANI)

