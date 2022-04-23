New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has decided to hand over the investigation of a missing person case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and said it appears that the police authorities of all three states of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are simply dragging their feet.

The Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh in an order passed on April 19 said that it is deemed appropriate to hand over the investigation in this matter, pursuant to the two FIRs to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"After conducting a proper investigation, let the CBI place a status report on record, within eight weeks. The Investigation Officer, if any, appointed by the CBI is permitted to contact the Counsels, whose mobile numbers are mentioned herein, for any further details relating to the present case," said the court order.

"In the meantime, considering the financial status of the Petitioner, whose son is missing, it is deemed appropriate to direct the release of a sum of Rs 3 lakhs in favour of the Petitioner as interim compensation," it said.

The Court noted that the missing man is a truck driver and is not traceable for a considerable time. "The family was running from pillar to post but neither the Rajasthan Police nor UP Police was helping them and Rajasthan Police even closed the case."

On January 27, 2021, the Rajasthan police were directed to conduct further investigation in an expeditious manner, into the whereabouts of the Employee-Driver, Mohd. Parvez, and supply a final status report to the Respondent, Government of NCT of Delhi, to place the same before this Court.

Pursuant to the said direction, a status report dated April 7, 2022, has been handed over to the Court. The same has been filed by the SHO, Shahjahanpur, District-Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. However, the said report is also inconclusive, said the court.

The counsel appearing for the employer of the missing person submitted before the court that ever since the driver and the truck went missing, the employer has been running from pillar to post to get the FIR registered.

"The truck was spotted for the last time on February 19, 2018, when the CCTV captured its movement in Shahjahanpur, District-Bhiwadi, Rajasthan." He submitted that even the truck was not recoverable initially for several months, and it is only pursuant to the order of the Sessions Judge, Alwar district that the truck along with the goods was released.

However, the goods, which were tyres, were found to be completely unusable, and the driver has still not been found. He submitted that finally, FIR was registered in 2018 under Section 406 of IPC at P.S. Wazirganj, District- Badaun, Uttar Pradesh and FIR I. 2018 was registered under section 406 of IPC at P.S. Shahjahanpur, District- Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, were registered. However, no proper investigation has been conducted and the whereabouts of Mohd. Parvez remains unknown, till date, the court noted. (ANI)

