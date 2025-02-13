New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice a plea filed by the Mandoli Jail's Authority challenging a trial court's decision that allows Sukesh Chandrashekhar, prime accused in several cases presently lodged in Central Mandoli Jail, to wear a wristwatch while in custody.

Earlier, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recorded the statement of Sukesh Chandrashekhar in connection with an alleged extortion racket operating from Delhi prisons. He is also the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Jail Authority states that this decision could compromise security and set a precedent for other inmates. The Trial Court committed an error in issuing the impugned interim order dated 10.01.2025. The order is deemed to be outside its jurisdiction, arbitrary, and should be dismissed and quashed.

Plea stated that the respondent, Sukash Chander Shekher, also known as Sukesh, has been in jail since 2017 due to his involvement in several criminal cases. He was transferred from the Central Jail to Central Jail No.13, Mandoli, on November 4, 2023.

The plea also stated that the overall conduct of the Respondent, Sukesh, is unsatisfactory due to eleven recorded punishments. The respondent is involved in a total of 23 case.

Advocate Anant Malik appeared for Sukesh ChanderShekhar in the matter

The bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notice in the matter and listed it for March 17.

Patiala House Court of Delhi recently issued an order restraining media houses from using the term "Conman" while reporting on Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (ANI)

