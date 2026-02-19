New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to all Convicted including Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the CBI, in the Unnao custodial death case. The Unnao rape victim had moved an application seeking enhancement of the sentence of convicts, including Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in her father's custodial death case.

She is seeking an early hearing of the plea for enhancement of the sentence awarded to Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He is serving a 10-year sentence in a custodial death case.

Division bench of justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja issued notices to all respondents. The next date of the hearing is March 2. Except for Kuldeep Singh Sengar, all other convicts are on bail in this case.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha appeared for the Unnao rape victim, who has moved the plea. On the other hand, advocate Anubha Bhardwaj appeared for the CBI and submitted that the petition should be heard only after deciding its maintainability.

Earlier this week, the High Court division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Justice Manju Jain referred the matter to the bench of the Chief Justice while hearing the deceased victim's daughter's plea for an early hearing.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is serving 10 years sentence in a custodial death case and la ife sentence in a minor rape case. His appeals in both cases are pending before the Delhi High Court.

The bench had noted that, as per the direction of the sSupreme Courtthe matter should be decided on priority and in 3 months' time. All matters are pending before different benches. In this situation matter can't be decided in 3 months.

Delhi High Court had suspended the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the custodial death case in December 2025. However, the Supreme Court had stayed the order. (ANI)

