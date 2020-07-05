New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Supreme Court Bar Association on the plea filed by its suspended Secretary Ashok Arora, challenging his suspension.

Justice Mukta Gupta asked SCBA and Bar Council of India to file the reply on Arora's plea and listed the matter for August 6.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Arora challenging resolution dated May 8 passed by the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association suspending Arora.

Arora has urged the court to quash the resolution. He has also sought permanent injunction in favour of the plaintiff and to restraining the SCBA, its office bearers and employees from interfering in the functioning of plaintiff to perform his duties as duly elected Secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association for the remaining term for which he was elected. (ANI)

