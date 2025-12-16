New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the removal of allegedly defamatory content circulating on social media platforms against Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

Justice Amit Bansal, while hearing the matter, observed that a prima facie case had been established in favour of the Deputy Chief Minister and ordered that the objectionable posts and videos be taken down.

The direction marks a significant development from the Court's earlier stance, when it had asked Choudhary to first implead the news platforms and uploaders before seeking any takedown orders. At that stage, Justice Bansal had emphasised that no action could be taken without hearing the entities that originally published or disseminated the material.

Choudhary has filed a defamation suit alleging that a fabricated audio clip with "sexual undertones" has been circulated online to malign him.

The National Conference leader, who won the Nowshera assembly seat and assumed office as Deputy Chief Minister in October 2024, has maintained that the content is fake, malicious and damaging to his public reputation.

During earlier hearings, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar argued that Choudhary was suffering "colossal damage" each day as objectionable posts featuring his image continued to spread. Social media intermediaries, however, pointed out that several videos appeared to originate from local news channels rather than anonymous users.

The Court had also noted that some of the videos dated back to 2023 and questioned the delay in raising the issue. It was remarked that news channels might defend the accuracy of their content, making their presence in the case necessary. Consequently, the Bench directed social media platforms to provide details of the uploaders within three days and asked the plaintiff to take steps to implead them. (ANI)

