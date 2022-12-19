New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to consider the candidature of 15 Kho-Kho players for the upcoming junior national championship from 26 December in West Bengal.

Haryana State Kho-Kho association (HSKKA) sought direction from the Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI) for the inclusion of the players selected by the petitioner for the upcoming junior championship.

Justice Prathiba M Singh refused to consider the candidature of 15 players and noted that the list of players has already been issued by the KKFI.

The High Court also noted that the championship is to be started on December 26 and would be difficult to include the players to include in the prepared list as it is too late.

However, the court directed, "Going forward, considering all the players ought to be given equal opportunity, for all future tournaments, KKFI shall consider the list of the petitioner as also of the respondent the president and general secretary and shall appoint a selection committee consisting of two coaches to represent the State of Haryana."

The plea was moved by Haryana State Kho-Kho Association (HSKKA) through advocate Vrinda Bhanari seeking direction to KKFI to permit the participation of players and teams selected by the Petitioner in the 41st Junior National Kho- Kho Championship, West Bengal scheduled to start on December 26, 2022.

The application also sought direction for the appointment of a panel consisting of two national coaches and one eminent kho-kho player to conduct fresh selections for the state of Haryana's team for the 41st Junior National Kho- Kho Championship.

It was submitted by the petitioner that the respondent is illegally obstructing the participation of Petitioner-Association's teams/ players in the 41st Junior National Kho-Kho Championship (Boys and Girls) 2022-2023, being organized under the banner of KKFI, adversely affecting the interest and welfare of players, coaches and other stakeholders involved in the sport of kho-kho.

It was also submitted that the Petitioner-Association, (HSKKA) is the state Kho-Kho Association for the State of Haryana, which was duly affiliated with KKFI.

The petitioner association had been working as the recognized State Association for Kho Kho Sports for the State of Haryana since the year 1985 and has been continuously working for the betterment of Kho Kho Sports in the State, the petition submitted.

It was also submitted that it regularly receives financial grants from the Government of Haryana for the promotion of sports activities. It frequently also gets assigned coaches from the Govt. of Haryana for the training and selection of players.

It annually conducts the State Kho-Kho Championship, which serves as a trial for the selection of a state team for National Kho-Kho Championships conducted under the aegis of KKFI, the petition stated. (ANI)

