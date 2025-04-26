New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Saturday refused to entertain a Pakistani woman's plea seeking a direction to the Centre to not suspend her residential permit and further extend the same.

Justice Sachin Datta, in a special hearing held during the day, said the decision of the Centre to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect from April 27 did not warrant any judicial review as it was impelled by serious national security considerations.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Held for Abducting, Attempting to Sexually Assault 6-Year-Old Girl by Luring Her With Chocolates at Gurdwara Nanak Piao.

Justice Datta asserted that it was not within the court's authority to carve out any exception to the Centre's order.

The Pakistani national, married to an Indian man, moved the court against the revocation of her visa and urged the court to direct the authorities to consider her request for a long-term visa.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: Pregnant Woman Among 4 Killed as Speeding Ambulance Overturns While Attempting to Overtake Truck in Mirzapur.

She also prayed for directions to the Centre not to suspend her residential permit and further extend it.

"The aforesaid order (of Centre) has resulted in the revocation of the petitioner's visa and also inhibits processing of the petitioner's application (dated 23.04.2025) seeking Long-Term Visa," the court said in its order.

"The petitioner essentially seeks to circumvent the consequence/s flowing from the aforesaid order dated 25.04.2025. Prima facie, the aforesaid order issued under Section 3(1) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 does not warrant any judicial review given that the issuance of the same was impelled by serious national security considerations," it observed.

The Centre suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals in the wake of the brazen Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Considering the court's "disinclination", the petitioner's counsel withdrew the petition.

"The petition is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn," the court ordered.

The petitioner informed the court that she had a residential permit which was valid from March 26 till May 9 and had applied for a Long-Term Visa on April 23 before the Bureau of Immigration.

In the order, the court noted that as per a Supreme Court decision, under the Foreigners Act, the Centre's power to expel foreigners from India was absolute and unfettered discretion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)