New Delhi, April 26: A "sewadar" caught hold of a man, who allegedly abducted a six-year-old girl by luring her with chocolates and attempted to sexually assault her at the Gurdwara Nanak Piao in north Delhi, and handed him to police, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place on April 24 when the victim, who had accompanied her mother to the gurdwara, got separated from the woman while playing on the premises, the official said, adding that the accused, Ashu Chhetri Buda, has been arrested. 'Victim Girl Has Deposed That Petitioner Tried To Grope Her Breasts': Calcutta High Court Says Attempt To Grope Breasts Is Aggravated Sexual Assault Under POCSO, Not Attempt To Rape.

"Sewadar" (volunteer) Deepak Dua rescued the girl from the clutches of Buda, a resident of Azadpur, who had allegedly abducted the girl after giving her chocolates, a senior police officer said, adding that the accused is a drug addict. Dua, a resident of Nirankari Colony, saw the girl crying and apprehended the accused before alerting police, the officer said. Mumbai Horror: 55-Year-Old Man Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old Girl on Pretext of Giving Cold Water To Drink in Borivali; Arrested.

"An FIR under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at the Model Town police station. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway," the officer said. Police said the child has been reunited with her family and her medical examination has been conducted. They added that Dua was instrumental in preventing further harm to the minor.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.