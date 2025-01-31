New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order on pleas by student activist Sharjeel Imam and others to shelve a movie titled "2020 Delhi" reportedly based on the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

Justice Sachin Datta said he would consider the petitions and pass an appropriate judgment.

The court heard the counsel for petitioners, the Centre, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), producers and director of the movie and the Election Commission of India in the matter.

During the hearing, the counsel for the producers submitted they had applied to the CBFC for film certification and the movie -- scheduled for a release on February 2, three days before Delhi assembly elections -- wouldn't be screened for public viewing till they got the certificate.

Imam, facing prosecution in a February 2020 riots case, claimed the posters and the promotional videos, including the teasers and trailers, intended to create a false narrative of a larger conspiracy behind the riots which took place in northeast Delhi and the events surrounding the incident.

Aside from Imam, five other persons filed a separate petition seeking to postpone the release of the film till the criminal cases allegedly involving some of them were adjudicated.

Another person, Umang, an independent candidate contesting the Delhi Assembly elections, has also filed a petition to stay the release of the movie till polls are over.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 leaving at least 53 people dead and several injured.

