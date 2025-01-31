Ajmer, January 31: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man who used an air gun pellet to drive away street dogs inadvertently caused a life-threatening injury to his 5-year-old grandson. The pellet ricocheted off a wall and pierced the child's lungs. The young boy was rushed to JLN Hospital, where doctors promptly performed a four-hour surgery to save his life. Hospital authorities briefed the media on the incident, highlighting the seriousness of the injury.

According to a report by Times Of India, On January 25, the 5-year-old boy was admitted to the emergency unit at JLN Hospital in critical condition. According to Anil Samariya, Principal of JLN Medical College, the air gun pellet pierced his lungs and lodged into his stomach, causing air to fill the lungs and leaving the child struggling to breathe. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Hacks Wife to Death With Axe After Petty Dispute in Sriganganagar District, Accused Absconding.

Due to the complexity of the injury, it was unclear how many internal organs were affected. Garima Arora, the pediatric surgeon, explained that the situation required immediate surgery to stabilize the child. She explained, "We employed an ICD to remove the air from the lungs, allowing the boy to breathe more easily. During the surgery, we discovered that the pellet had caused significant damage to the liver, pancreas, gall bladder, and small intestine, while the stomach was filled with blood." Rajasthan Shocker: Class 9 Student Kills Self After Father Scolds Her for Studies and Snatches Her Mobile Phone in Ajmer.

She mentioned that the pellet was located in the first part of the small intestine and successfully removed. To control the bleeding from the liver, the gall bladder was also removed. "A dedicated team of doctors worked for four hours to save the boy, and he was closely monitored by specialists for five days. He is now on the road to recovery," said Samariya.

