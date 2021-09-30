New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday stressed on proper security and safety system in the national capital and asked the Centre, police, UT government and others to give suggestions relating to ensuring safety and security in the courts in wake of Rohini Court firing incident.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti issued notice to Centre, Delhi Police, Delhi government and others including the bar associations. The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on October 5.

The Court said that there is a need for deployment of a sufficient number of police personnel in all Court complexes in Delhi and the need for installation of more CCTV cameras, which must work round the clock.

The Court said that there is a need for full-proof safety system at the entry gate and therefore installation of hi-tech metal detectors and baggage scanners are required. The Court also stressed on the need for under vehicle surveillance systems and proper training for police personnel deputed at the Courts complex.

During the hearing, the Court also noted that there is resistance with respect to checking of lawyers not because the lawyers do not want to be checked but because everyone is in a hurry. The Court said that recommendations on these aspects are also needed.

The Delhi High Court has taken suo motu cognizance on issues relating to safety and security in courts in wake of the Rohini firing incident.

Earlier on September 24, the two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga, had allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi. Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot. Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

