New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Centre on a petition filed by the daughter-in-law of a freedom fighter, seeking the release of the lifetime arrears (LTA) of pension payable to late mother-in-law in terms of the Swatantrata Senani Samaan Pension Scheme.

Justice Rekha Palli has issued notice to the Centre asking it to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on February 2, 2022.

Advocate Anurag Ahluwalia accepts notice on behalf of the Central Government.

Suresh in her petition filed through advocate Mahesh Tiwari said that she is the daughter-in-law of late Kalawali Devi, the widow of a freedom fighter, and sought the release of the lifetime arrears (LTA) of pension payable to late Kalawati Devi in terms of the Swatantrata Senani Samaan Pension Scheme introduced by the government on August 15, 1972.

Advocate Tiwari told the court that the petitioner's grievance was that the pension of late Kalawati Devi was suddenly stopped from February 2015 on wholly erroneous grounds; and despite her repeated representations, the pension was not resumed till her death on February 2, 2020.

The Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner is her only surviving legal heir and is, therefore, now entitled to receive the LTA of the unpaid pension of late Kalawati Devi in terms of the Swatantrata Senani Samaan Pension Scheme. (ANI)

