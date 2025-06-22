New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Central Government, Delhi Government, and a private hospital in Paschim Vihar on a plea moved by a senior citizen, who alleged that he was charged for medical tests and admission despite having a valid Ayushman Bharat Card.

Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta sought a response on the petition moved 73 year 73-year-old Raminder Singh.

The court directed the respondents to file their reply before the next hearing date and listed the matter for hearing on July 8.

It is stated that the senior citizen petitioner went to the respondent hospital on June 10, as he had chest pain and discomfort. There he was advised to undergo several tests, such as a CT scan and an ECG.

Thereafter, he was taken to the ICU. He informed the doctors that he has a valid Ayushman Bharat Card. Despite this, he was asked to deposit Rs 25000 for admission and told that the concerned counter is closed, the plea said.

He submitted that he was told the amount would be returned. When he approached the counter, he was told that the benefit could only be availed of in case a patient undergoes surgery.

It is further submitted that when he requested to be discharged. The staff removed the medical equipment and asked him to go without a discharge summary.

The petitioner said that he filed a complaint against this before the Delhi police, the Delhi Government, and the hospital superintendent, but no action was taken.

Thereafter, the petitioner has approached the High Court and sought a direction for a refund of the amount he was charged. He has also sought a direction to be issued to the hospital in such cases. (ANI)

